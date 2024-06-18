Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

