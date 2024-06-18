Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CNK stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,323,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

