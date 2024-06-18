Ouster’s (OUST) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ouster has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $492.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.47.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,816.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $417,147. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

