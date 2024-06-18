Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

BDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Belden Stock Up 1.7 %

BDC stock opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.09. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $911,900. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

