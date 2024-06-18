Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SYZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sylogist currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.08.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of SYZ opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.30 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts predict that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Sylogist’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylogist

In related news, Director Tracy Edkins bought 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,996.82. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

