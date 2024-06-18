Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

EDR stock opened at C$5.01 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76. In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$198,925.76. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,800 shares of company stock worth $626,337. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

