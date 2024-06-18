Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.2 %
In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76. In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$198,925.76. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,800 shares of company stock worth $626,337. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
