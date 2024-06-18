Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.38. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 6,729 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.96% and a negative net margin of 2,014.71%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

