H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $397.60

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.60 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.71). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.76), with a volume of 32,069 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H&T Group

H&T Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at H&T Group

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 397.60. The stock has a market cap of £162.64 million, a PE ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 14.66.

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker bought 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £38,564.55 ($49,001.97). Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

H&T Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.