H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $397.60

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.60 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.71). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.76), with a volume of 32,069 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker bought 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £38,564.55 ($49,001.97). Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.
