TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $341.98

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.98 ($4.35) and traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.02). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.07), with a volume of 927,486 shares trading hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.82 and a beta of 0.93.

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 10.05 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -852.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £20,877.10 ($26,527.45). Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

