Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 19.18 ($0.24). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.18.
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
