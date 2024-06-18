The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.65

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.65 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90), with a volume of 111,479 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.65.

In other news, insider Richard Harris acquired 43,859 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,385.53 ($37,338.67). 60.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

