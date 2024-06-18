Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.04

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.04 and traded as low as C$51.46. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$51.80, with a volume of 1,927,367 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI.B shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.96.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
