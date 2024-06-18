SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.48. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 52,254 shares trading hands.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
