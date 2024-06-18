Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.35

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €137.35 ($147.69) and traded as high as €146.65 ($157.69). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €146.45 ($157.47), with a volume of 294,865 shares trading hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €141.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €137.35.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

