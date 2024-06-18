Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

