First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

