CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP opened at $61.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

