Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion Stock Performance

ACON opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Aclarion

Aclarion ( NASDAQ:ACON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 2,554.98% and a negative net margin of 10,246.33%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

