Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

