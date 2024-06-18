Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of FARM opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,277 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

