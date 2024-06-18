ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,400,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,876.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 389,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 369,498 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

