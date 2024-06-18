Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $220,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,353 shares of company stock worth $3,280,402. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

