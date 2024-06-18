Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.85. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 582.36%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.
