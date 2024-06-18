Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.85. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 582.36%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of Co-Diagnostics worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

