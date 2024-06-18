Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Increases By 10.4%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,991,000 after purchasing an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

