Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.18.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. Celsius has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 638,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,940,000 after buying an additional 193,449 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

