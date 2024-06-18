Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $70.19 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,060,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.