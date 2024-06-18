Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.44.

CABA opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 870,567 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 403,953 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

