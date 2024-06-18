Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.02. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $839,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $78,765,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

