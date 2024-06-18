AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get AvePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.25 and a beta of 0.87. AvePoint has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $9.68.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In related news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,981,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,061 shares of company stock worth $724,288 over the last ninety days. 27.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 14.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 5.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 143.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.