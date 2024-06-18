Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AVTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $32.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,369. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

