Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

ABCB stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 54,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

