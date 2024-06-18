argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $522.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $520.68.

argenx stock opened at $378.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.61.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of argenx by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

