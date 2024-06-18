Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $311.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.99. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

About Amarin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amarin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 632,497 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amarin by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 394,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Amarin by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 476,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amarin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 808,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.