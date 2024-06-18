Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Shares of AMRN opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $311.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.99. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
