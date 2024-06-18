Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Grows By 10.0%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

See Also

