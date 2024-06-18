Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,926,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,074,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

