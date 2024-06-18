AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

AAON stock opened at $79.41 on Monday. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 242.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AAON by 79.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in AAON by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AAON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

