Longboat Energy’s (LBE) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Longboat Energy (LON:LBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Longboat Energy Stock Up 65.5 %

Shares of LBE opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95. The firm has a market cap of £6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.31. Longboat Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.90 ($0.43).

About Longboat Energy

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

