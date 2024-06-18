Analysts Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Target Price at $177.63

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRYS opened at $177.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03 and a beta of 0.90. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

