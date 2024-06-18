Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT at $19.17

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

SNCY stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,961 shares of company stock valued at $135,828 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

