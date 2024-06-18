Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $5.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERIC. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERIC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 819,083 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $921,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,420 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.