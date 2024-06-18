Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $5.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERIC. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ERIC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance
ERIC stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.