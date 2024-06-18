Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $65.33

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $53.77 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,023 shares of company stock worth $8,722,084. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

