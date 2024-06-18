Analysts Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $37.10

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $34.29 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after acquiring an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $224,912,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.