Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $156.58

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $2,783,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,717 shares of company stock worth $7,141,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

