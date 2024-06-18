Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

