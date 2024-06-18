Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Price Target at $298.20

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $443,844,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $156,358,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $262.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

