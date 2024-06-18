Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

