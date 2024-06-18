Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $5.75

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.56 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 27.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 162,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 40.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 222,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.