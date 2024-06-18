Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $106.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

