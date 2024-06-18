Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Price Target at $11.67

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

