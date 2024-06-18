Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, June 20th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.06. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.10).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BJDX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

