Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, June 20th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.
Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 20.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BJDX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.06. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.10).
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
